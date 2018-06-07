Michelle Collins Reveals the Freakiest Things She Found on Other People's Phones for Her New Show

Ale Russian
June 07, 2018 03:18 PM

Michelle Collins isn’t afraid to find all the deepest secrets hidden in your phone.

The comedian is the host of PeopleTV’s new show Search History, in which she goes up to random people on the street and asks to go through their device. As terrifying as the concept sounds, Collins puts a positive spin on it that results in some hilarious conversations.

“I never wanted to make anyone uncomfortable — I wanted them to have a good time, but there were definitely moments where we would, like, find pornography on a librarian,” Collins admits. “Or some lovely, very discreet lady and she would have hardcore pornography on her phone. So there were some reveals for sure!”

Michelle Collins on Search History
PeopleTV

But it wasn’t just the search history that raised eyebrows.

“The selfie folder was always a minefield, or just the photo folder in general,” Collins says. “Obviously, everyone has double-chin selfies and hideous pictures. But naked spouses? I wasn’t expecting that.”

Search History is streaming on PeopleTV now. For more with Collins, check out the Michelle Collins Show every morning live from 8-10AM on Sirius XM.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now