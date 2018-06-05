You'll Love Watching Michelle Collins Go Through People's Phones on Search History

PeopleTV’s new show Search History is all about the crazy things people have on their phones — and Michelle Collins is here to find them.

The comedian serves as host of the show, in which she goes up to total strangers and asks if she can go through their phones. From browser history to dating profiles and selfie folders, nothing is off-limits, a concept Collins admits she was initially unsure about.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“When I first heard about the show, I was like, ‘I don’t want to get attacked,’ ” Collins tells PEOPLE ahead of the show’s premiere. “Our phones are such extensions of ourselves these days that so much can be revealed. There’s a lot of stuff on your phone you don’t want other people to know about.”

WATCH: Search History Sneak Peek: Family Cat Chat

But once she convinced people to hand over their most prized possession, she was shocked at how often the outcome would be positive. Collins says almost every contestant walked away “learning something about themselves” and that the interactions turned into “therapy sessions.”

Still, she was digging through someone’s life — and definitely found some dirt.

“I was shocked at how many people have porn on their phones, cause it’s so tiny!” Collins says. “But I would definitely worry, because every once and again I would go into people’s selfie folder and that was always a minefield. Obviously everyone has hideous pictures. But naked spouses? I wasn’t expecting that.”

Michelle Collins on Search History

Yet Collins says the fun didn’t come from the sordid finds. Instead, the funniest and most heartwarming scenes all feature Collins connecting with a stranger and learning a little bit more about them that wouldn’t have been public otherwise.

“I’m really burned out by reality TV that feels scripted, and on my life, nothing here was scripted,” she says. “Everything was a surprise to me. I never knew when I started chatting with someone what we were gonna find. So you’re really seeing authentic reactions, not just from me, but also the person whose personal info I’m digging into.”

Watch all eight episodes of Search History above!