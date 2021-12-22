Michelle Young got engaged to fiancé Nayte Olukoya on The Bachelorette finale

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Make History as The Bachelorette's First Couple of Color

Michelle Young's Bachelorette season has made history once again.

The star of The Bachelorette, 28, ended her season by getting engaged to fiancé Nayte Olukoya. Together, the two are the first-ever couple of color to come out of the Bachelor or Bachelorette e in its nearly two-decade history.

Speaking to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Young expressed excitement over her historical season, saying, "It is about damn time!"

Young, who works as an elementary school teacher, told the podcast that her and Olukoya's historical engagement "is a very cool thing" to come out of the franchise.

"Nayte and I have always been goal setters. We talked about that, I have always been a goal setter," she explained. "When he came in, our conversations that we had, we definitely really aligned with that."

She continued, "And so it's been cool to be a part of this experience and to make history in this way," before adding, "It's just kind of a trampoline for us with what we're gonna do."

Olukoya, 27, chimed in to agree with his fiancée, adding, "Black love, baby!"

Prior to their engagement, Young's season first made history when her final four featured all contestants of color.

Young and Olukoya got engaged two months ago, and their finale episode aired on ABC Tuesday. The couple told PEOPLE this week that they're just as happy now as they were when Olukoya got down on one knee.

"I fall more in love every day," Young said. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya added, "It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"

The couple told PEOPLE that they've been spending their time since the show ended by "dancing, singing and goofing around."