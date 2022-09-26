Michele Morrone Sets the Record Straight on Buzzy Milan Pic with Khloé Kardashian: 'She Was Very Nice'

Amid a swirl of rumors, a source confirms to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone "are not dating — she has no plans to see him again"

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

and Kara Warner
Published on September 26, 2022

Khloé Kardashian sparked speculation over the weekend with a seemingly cozy photo with Michele Morrone, but a rep for the Italian actor tells PEOPLE his and Kardashian's moment together was strictly cordial.

After the Good American mogul, 38, and the 365 Days star, 31, both attended Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday, he shared the snap on his Instagram Story. Amid a flurry of romance rumors, Morrone's rep reveals what really went down.

"Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," Morrone's rep tells PEOPLE. "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

A separate source also tells PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had "never met [Morrone] before" this weekend.

"She just met him in Milan that night," the insider says. "They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."

Michele Morrone, Khloe Kardashian
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

Morrone is currently single. However, the Italian actor was previously married to artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018.

Kardashian recently went through a very public breakup with on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson. The exes share 4-year-old daughter True and just welcomed a son in August who was conceived via surrogate as Thompson, 31, was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian — who was previously married to Lamar Odom and has dated stars like French Montana — opened up about the paternity scandal in depth on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," she said during the episode. "Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," she said.

She continued, "Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now, I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

PEOPLE revealed in June that Kardashian was in the early stages of dating a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

