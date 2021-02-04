Michaela Coel Earns SAG Award Nomination for I May Destroy You After Golden Globes Snub

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced this year's SAG Awards noms during an Instagram Live on Thursday. And Coel — who created, wrote, co-directed, executive produced and starred in the acclaimed BBC/HBO series — was recognized in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie category.

The honor comes after Coel and the show's exclusion from the Golden Globes sparked outrage on social media from fans, fellow actors and other notables in the entertainment industry.

"I'm sorry, but @MichaelaCoel being snubbed IN EVERY CATEGORY at the Golden Globe nominations for 'I May Destroy You' is the wildest thing that has happened in 2021 and 2020 combined," Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie wrote on Twitter.

Added Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith, "michaela cole [sic] was robbed."

New York Magazine writer E. Alex Jung tweeted that he "may destroy the golden globes," to which The Undoing star Noma Dumezweni responded, "May I JOIN YOU!!! This has made me v sad…"

Podcast host Franchesca Ramsey called the snub a "Black history month travesty."

"Look. Awards aren't everything. #IMayDestroyYou is fantastic despite being shut out, but it's disappointing/predictable that white mediocrity continues to be celebrated when groundbreaking Black art is right f---ing there," she continued.

Deborah Copacken, a writer for Emily in Paris — which earned two Golden Globe nominations — addressed her tweet directly to Coel.

"Dear @MichaelaCoel: I was a writer on Emily in Paris, but your show was my favorite show since the dawn of TV, & this is just wrong," Copacken wrote. "I loved I MAY DESTROY YOU, and I thank you, personally, for giving us your heart, your mind, your resilience, & your humor."

Coel, 33, previously opened up about the inspiration behind I May Destroy You, which explores a journey of personal identity while also tackling the subject of consent, as well as what happens to someone after they are sexually assaulted.

The traumatic experience is one Coel knows all too well: The main character Arabella's arc is loosely based on her own life after she was raped in 2016.

"I really don't know if the show is trying to answer a question about rape or get people to ask a question about rape," Coel told PEOPLE last year. "I'm definitely showing it, and I guess I'm asking us to think about it."

"There's no definitive," she continued. "I'm wanting the audience to think and actually think beyond the act of rape. As you go forward in this series, you'll realize there is a lot more going on. I'm just constantly asking the audience to have introspection to think and try being curious beyond our own understanding."

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on April 4 starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. An encore will air on TNT at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.