Michael Weatherly Says Pauley Perrette May Return to NCIS: 'She'll Be Back and Funnier Than Ever'

Fans don’t have to bid farewell to their favorite forensic scientist just yet.

Despite Pauley Perrette‘s announcement that she was leaving NCIS after 15 seasons on the show, her former costar Michael Weatherly thinks fans haven’t seen the last of forensic scientist Abby.

“I know that Pauley Perrette will be back in some capacity,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I’m just saying. And I think that she’s gonna be — I think everyone misses her already, and she’ll be back and funnier than ever. She’s a fierce lady and one of my favorite people on the planet.”

Weatherly played Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003-16 and now stars on CBS’s Bull. He’s also set to executive-produce a new series with NCIS alum Cote De Pablo, MIA.

Perrette announced her departure from NCIS last October.

“I hope everyone will love the enjoy everything Abby not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” she tweeted.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

In May, she addressed the reasoning behind her exit from the show on Twitter.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” Perrette, 49, tweeted days after the emotional May 8 finale.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

A day later, Perrette posted three more tweets, in which she claimed a “machine” was “keeping me silent” and alleged “multiple physical assaults.”