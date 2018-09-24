Michael Weatherly Says Pauley Perrette May Return to NCIS: 'She'll Be Back and Funnier Than Ever'

Fans don’t have to bid farewell to their favorite forensic scientist just yet.
Despite Pauley Perrette‘s announcement that she was leaving NCIS after 15 seasons on the show, her former costar Michael Weatherly thinks fans haven’t seen the last of forensic scientist Abby.
“I know that Pauley Perrette will be back in some capacity,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I’m just saying. And I think that she’s gonna be — I think everyone misses her already, and she’ll be back and funnier than ever. She’s a fierce lady and one of my favorite people on the planet.”
Weatherly played Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003-16 and now stars on CBS’s Bull. He’s also set to executive-produce a new series with NCIS alum Cote De Pablo, MIA.
Perrette announced her departure from NCIS last October.
“I hope everyone will love the enjoy everything Abby not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” she tweeted.
In May, she addressed the reasoning behind her exit from the show on Twitter.
“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” Perrette, 49, tweeted days after the emotional May 8 finale.
A day later, Perrette posted three more tweets, in which she claimed a “machine” was “keeping me silent” and alleged “multiple physical assaults.”
“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it,” she continued.
She concluded in another tweet: “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”
A rep for the CBS drama series did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
After her final episode in May, the actress didn’t go without thanking her fans for all of their support throughout the years in a video message shared to NCIS‘s Twitter page.
“I hope that the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” Perrette said. “I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that.”
RELATED VIDEO: Pauley Perrette Thanks Her ‘Abby Fans’ in Heartfelt Video After Final NCIS Episode
She continued, “They really make me smile. My fans are funny and they’re smart and they’re kind and they’re caring and they’ve been so supportive. Not only of Abby, on the show, but of me, of Pauley. I love them. I’m proud of the group of fans that Abby has attracted because it’s a pretty amazing group of people.”
At the end of the video, Perrette addressed her fans directly: “To all the fans around the world, I want to tell you, with all of my heart, how much I love you guys. How grateful I am, for all of your support of both Abby and me over all of these years. And just to remember, with me, everything that Abby’s given to us. And everything she’s taught us. I cannot thank you enough. I am so blessed to have fans like you and it means everything to me. Thank you.”