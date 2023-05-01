Michael Weatherly Shares News of His Younger Brother's Death: 'There Is a Smile with His Memory'

The Bull and NCIS actor announced on Twitter that his brother died on April 20, but did not disclose the cause of death

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 1, 2023 07:58 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Actor Michael Weatherly attends the "Last Days Of Disco" 20th anniversary screening at Walter Reade Theater on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Michael Weatherly. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

Michael Weatherly is grieving the loss of his younger brother.

On Saturday, the NCIS and Bull actor announced on Twitter that his younger brother, Will Weatherly, had died earlier that month.

"My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe," Weatherly, 54, wrote beside a photo of the two from their childhood.

Michael didn't state the cause of Will's death, but did share a little about Will's legacy, writing, "He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is [to] say goodbye — for friends and family — we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother."

In response to his tweet, Weatherly received condolences from many of his followers, including his NCIS co-star, Tess Rutherford.

"Michael, you always had his back. RIP little brother. 🙏🏾 Hope you're dancing with the angels now... pain-free. ❤️," Rutherford wrote.

Michael previously shared a throwback photo of his brother Will on Twitter back in April of 2015. "80's Weatherly Family photo!" he tweeted, posting a photo of himself, Will, and his sister Leigh swimming in a pool. "Hi brother Will and sister Leigh! Circa '86."

Besides his siblings, Weatherly's family consists of his three kids: daughter Olivia, 11, and son Liam, 9, whom he shares with wife Bojana Jankovic, and son, August, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife, Amelia Heinle.

Weatherly is best known for his roles as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull and special agent Anthony DiNozzo in NCIS. Bull wrapped in 2022, while NCIS has been on the air since 2003, but Weatherly's last appearance on the series came in 2016.

In December 2018, Weatherly's Bull co-star Eliza Dushku spoke out in an op-ed for The Boston Globe and accused the actor of sexual harrassment, alleging that he commented on her appearance, brought up a threesome, and made a rape joke in front of other cast and crew members.

Dushku was abruptly written off of Bull after she confronted Weatherly about the alleged incidents. She was later paid $9.5 million by CBS in a secret settlement after she accused the actor of harassment.

Weatherly has since apologized, telling The New York Times, "During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn't comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."

