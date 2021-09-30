Tylo also appeared on several other soap operas, including Guiding Light, The Bold and the Beautiful, All My Children and General Hospital

Michael Tylo Dead at 72: Young and the Restless Alum Remembered for His 'Distinguished' Career

Michael Tylo, best known for his roles in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 72.

Tylo's death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He had been teaching at the institution since 2003, beginning as a visiting professor in theater and film. He eventually became an assistant dean for the College of Fine Arts and taught acting for UNLV Film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special," said Nancy Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts. "He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments."

"He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon," Uscher continued. "We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world."

During his time as a UNLV teacher, Tylo performed with students at the Nevada Conservatory Theatre. He also appeared in Stealing Las Vegas, a film produced by the university and famed director Roger Corman.

Tylo played Quinton Chamberlain on Guiding Light from 1981-1985, and then again from 1996-1997. He also appeared in 63 episodes of The Young and the Restless, between 1992 and 1995, as Alexander "Blade" Bladeson and Rick Bladeson.

"Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced #YR with his talents as Blade and Rick," The Young and The Restless account tweeted Wednesday.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, from left: Brenda Epperson, Michael Tylo, 1990s, 1973- Credit: Cliff Lipson/©CBS/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tylo also appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful, All My Children and General Hospital, as well as in several films, including Longshot, Intrepid and Race to Space.

His last credited acting role was in 2014, when he voiced Deathstroke on Nightwing: The Series.