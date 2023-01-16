Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

Michael Strahan is one proud son!

On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as his mom embraced him.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom, Louise," he captioned the images. "You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs. I'm the luckiest man alive to call you my mom and I hope you feel as much love as you give on your Birthday!! Love you, Lou!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ending with a joke, he wrote, "P.s. next time, I'll let you win at cards."

Strahan is no stranger to praising his family members.

In April, Strahan — who is dad to son Michael Jr., 27, daughter Tanita, 31, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18 — celebrated Isabella on her runway modeling debut. At the time, she had just walked in the Sherri Hill fashion show.

Strahan shared a video on Instagram from his daughter's big day, including photos of the father-daughter pair at the event and some of Isabella's runway looks.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!" wrote Strahan. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad#GirlDad."

Several of Strahan's famous friends showed their support in the comments section of the post.

Former GMA anchor Paula Faris replied, "O M G (and I know you're secretly dying inside thinking about anyone ever coming near them). ❤️❤️."

Amy Robach added a string of clapping emojis while Lara Spencer wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy to see this."

Strahan shares Isabella and Sophia with ex Jean Muggli; he shares Tanita and Michael Jr. with ex Wanda Hutchins.