Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram

By
Published on January 16, 2023 07:50 PM
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom in Celebration of Her Birthday
Photo: Michael Strahan/instagram

Michael Strahan is one proud son!

On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as his mom embraced him.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom, Louise," he captioned the images. "You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs. I'm the luckiest man alive to call you my mom and I hope you feel as much love as you give on your Birthday!! Love you, Lou!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ending with a joke, he wrote, "P.s. next time, I'll let you win at cards."

Strahan is no stranger to praising his family members.

In April, Strahan — who is dad to son Michael Jr., 27, daughter Tanita, 31, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18 — celebrated Isabella on her runway modeling debut. At the time, she had just walked in the Sherri Hill fashion show.

Strahan shared a video on Instagram from his daughter's big day, including photos of the father-daughter pair at the event and some of Isabella's runway looks.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!" wrote Strahan. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad#GirlDad."

Julie Chrisley's Daughters Savannah and Lindsie Tell Her to 'Fight the Good Fight' in 50th Birthday Tribute

Several of Strahan's famous friends showed their support in the comments section of the post.

Former GMA anchor Paula Faris replied, "O M G (and I know you're secretly dying inside thinking about anyone ever coming near them). ❤️❤️."

Amy Robach added a string of clapping emojis while Lara Spencer wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy to see this."

Strahan shares Isabella and Sophia with ex Jean Muggli; he shares Tanita and Michael Jr. with ex Wanda Hutchins.

