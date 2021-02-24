Michael Strahan Shares Lessons He Learned Attending An HBCU: 'So Proud to Represent the Community'

Michael Strahan has nothing but positive things to say about going to one of the United States' Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Good Morning America co-host, 49, graduated from Texas Southern University in 1993, where he began his football career.

While there, the NFL alum felt a sense of "togetherness, of unity, of belonging," he told ET Online Friday.

"Without Texas Southern, I am not here, I'm not talking to you," he said. "It took me from being a boy, it made me a man. It taught me a lot of responsibility that I needed."

Strahan added that he was "supported every day on that campus."

"I look back and I think, 'How blessed was I to go to an HBCU and sit on that campus every day?'" the talk show host said. "I wish I would have enjoyed it a little bit more than I did when I was there. It is such a different environment than most people ever experience, but it was definitely perfect for me."

Strahan also touched on the common misconception that HBCU's are solely populated with Black students.

"Yes, there are a lot of Black people there, but every race exists, everyone's included. You don't feel as if you don't belong," he told ET. "That's the thing that I think HBCUs taught me, inclusion. It taught me that hey, it may be an HBCU, but it's for every single person out there to attend."

The GMA co-host added, "There's so much culture. There's so much energy. There's so much love at HBCUs... I'm so happy I went to an HBCU. It was the perfect fit for me."

"There are people more talented than me in every single way that go to HBCUs back then and even right now," Strahan said, adding that he loves "hearing the stories about Kamala Harris and where she came from."