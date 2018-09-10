Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on GMA Day: 'You Will Smile and Laugh Through This Show'

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are no strangers to morning television, and their new show GMA Day will be all about having a good time.

“Our biggest thing is to not screw it up and get too fancy with it,” Strahan tells PEOPLE. “Just us being together and our relationship and our personalities blended into good news and happy news for the day.”

Taking over the third hour of Good Morning America, GMA Day will broadcast at 1 p.m. ET weekdays on ABC.

In addition to interviews, cooking, lifestyle and exercise segments, “there will be takeaways,” says Haines. “You will get to learn, but first and foremost you will smile and laugh through this show.”

Strahan, 46, adds, “All the things that people like and we like — we like to learn things, too, as we go along. Some of these things we’ll learn along with the audience at home. Bring in experts and let them teach us all something new.”

While Strahan will remain on GMA during the 7-9 a.m. hours, Haines, 40, recently bid farewell to her seat at The View.

And although the co-hosts have already been friends for years, when the opportunity arose to work side-by-side, it was a no brainer.

“When they said we think you guys should do it together, I was in at that moment,” says Strahan. “I love Sara. I have a great relationship with her from the first day that I met her and she interacts with everyone here — from the first thing in the morning, it’s always cheerful and it’s always happiness. I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot.”