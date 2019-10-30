Watch GMA's Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer's Spooky Halloween Music Video

It’s almost Halloween — and as always, the morning shows are pulling out all the stops.

On Thursday, GMA3‘s Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer will host a Halloween-themed episode. To promote the special, the Strahan, Sara and Keke co-hosts taped a music video, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE.

The clip opens with a cast of spooky characters convening around a grave to The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” Suddenly, Haines bursts out of the tombstone, joining the group for a choreographed dance to the track.

Then Palmer makes her entrance and the music shifts to Rihanna’s “Disturbia.” After Palmer’s own choreographed dance, it’s finally Strahan’s turn. He appears as Frankenstein, resting on his back in a haunted lab. Then Palmer flips a giant switch, bringing him to life just in time to mouth the words “I’m the bad guy,” from Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

“Duh,” says Haines before the three co-hosts unite for a final choreographed number.

That’s not the first time the stars have been in costume lately. Earlier this month, Palmer and Haines appeared in disguise on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, dressing as men and posing as two members of the WWHL IT department, Kellan and Sean.

The stunt was in honor of Bravo’s limited series In a Man’s World. Executive produced by Viola Davis, the show follows different women as they morph into men (with the help of Academy Award-winning makeup artists and skilled voice and movement coaches) to really see how the opposite sex lives.

For Palmer and Haines, that meant wigs, fake facial hair, bodysuits and wardrobe that completely disguised their identities. They also dropped their voices while speaking to Cohen and changed up their posture throughout the show.

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke airs weekdays (1 p.m. ET) on ABC.