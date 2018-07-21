Michael Strahan and The View's Sara Haines to Host Good Morning America's New Third Hour: Report

A new duo is in town!

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are partnering up to co-host a new third hour of Good Morning America beginning Sept. 10, according to Variety. A spokesperson for ABC News declined to comment.

Citing a source familiar with the plans, Variety reports that the show is expected to be taped and air in the early afternoon.

The pair’s new hour means Haines, 40, will leave her position as a co-host on The View — which currently has Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain at the table — the publication reports.

Strahan, 46, has been a part of ABC for years, beginning in 2012 with his turn as co-host of Live! With Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa before he departed the show in 2016. Strahan became a full-time co-host on GMA in 2016 and also hosts ABC’s game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Haines began working at ABC in 2013 as a news contributor and weekend host for GMA. She climbed the ranks to eventually hold a seat at The View in 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: The View’s Sara Haines Welcomes a Baby Girl

The news comes on the heels of Paula Faris’ departure from The View and her gig as the weekend co-anchor for GMA for a new role at ABC focused on reporting and breaking news.

The mother of three told PEOPLE this week she was “grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the most brilliant minds on camera and off camera.”

Of her decision to switch roles, Faris said she was “excited to get my life back.”

“I have three kids and working at GMA Weekend and The View has been awesome, but I’m so excited to not go to bed at 8:30 or 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night because my alarm would go off for work at 3:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday morning,” she said.