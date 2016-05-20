Michael Strahan 'Loved Being at Live' but Looks Forward to the 'Spontaneity and Uncertainty' of Good Morning America

Michael Strahan has nothing but love for the people at Live, but he’s excited to start his new journey with a brand new role over at Good Morning America this fall.

“I’m looking forward to moving to Good Morning America full-time, but I loved being at Live,” Strahan told DuJour magazine. “It’s a great show, great people and I’m very fortunate to have been a part of it.”

It was only a week ago that Live said goodbye to Strahan, 44.

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

“I love spontaneity and uncertainty,” he said of his performance at Live, a skill he compared to a conductor directing an orchestra to the magazine. “Not knowing what’s going to happen from second to second keeps you very present.”

Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live, also told the magazine that Strahan posses “special” traits that make him stand out as a host.

“Michael has charisma, a big, warm, playful personality, and has the rare ability to be himself on camera,” Gelman said.

“But he also has that special hard-to-define quality, that ‘x-factor’ that makes him stand out.”

