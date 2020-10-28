"I kept everything. I have all the emails. I have all the texts," the GMA co-host says of the condolence messages he received after his father's passing

Michael Strahan Opens Up About Coping with His Dad's Death and What 'Brought Smiles' to His Face

Michael Strahan is opening up about the loss of his father, Gene Strahan.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show Thursday, Michael, 48, shares how he's been coping since his dad's death, explaining that he's kept "all the emails" and "all the texts" he's received from loved ones who have expressed their condolences.

"I kept everything," Michael tells host Dr. Mehmet Oz, adding that it was "important" for him to respond "immediately when someone reached out to me."

"I'm getting their real emotion at that time, and I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well," he says. "It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad."

It was revealed last month that Michael's father had died at the age of 83.

Image zoom Gene Strahan and Michael Strahan | Credit: Michael Strahan Instagram

The former football player's Good Morning America family paid tribute to Gene during the Sep. 4 broadcast, saying, "We wanted to take a moment to say our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague Michael Strahan and his family."

"His father Gene Willie Strahan Sr. is being laid to rest today," said co-host Amy Robach. "He was born in 1937 ... the first of nine children to receive a high school diploma. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1955, Gene rose to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division."

"Gene married wife Louise in 1957 and they 'spent 63 wonderful years together bringing up six children," she continued. "To Michael, Louise and the entire Strahan family, we want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael."