Michael Strahan Addresses His COVID Recovery: 'Thankful to Be on the Side of It That I Am'

Michael Strahan is thanking viewers for their well wishes, one week after news that he tested positive for COVID-19.

During last Thursday's broadcast of Good Morning America, Strahan's co-hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach addressed his absence at the top of the show, explaining that he had been diagnosed with the virus but is doing "well."

Now, on Wednesday morning's GMA, Strahan, 49, offered an update from his quarantined arrangements, confirming that he's "doing well" in his recovery.

"Just wanna say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better," said the retired NFL star. "I just want to let you know I do feel a lot better, and I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am."

"I'm doing well," he continued in the video message. "I'm trying to rest as much as I can, trying to hydrate as much as I can, trying to get my strength back so I can get back to work as soon as possible. I miss you guys. I miss work."

"For my own sanity, I gotta get out of this house!" joked Strahan with a laugh.

Strahan then explained he's been quarantining and following public health protocols, "trying to do everything I can to get healthy."

"I just want to thank everybody out there. You guys don't know how much it means to me to know how many people care about me and my health," he said. "I really am very grateful and thankful for every one of you."

"Make sure you take care of yourself. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Use your wipes," he advised, before adding: "I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual — everybody has to do it so that we help out each other. It's more than just about you. It's about the people you're around and the fellow human being. Protect yourself, and by doing that, you're gonna protect others."

The GMA co-host added that "you don't want COVID" and "you don't want to go through everything that it brings with it."

Strahan's diagnosis comes as the coronavirus vaccine is widely being distributed across the United States. While vaccine eligibility varies widely by state, most began by inoculating health care workers and nursing home residents, and are now prioritizing elderly adults and frontline workers.

Last month, former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather received the COVID-19 vaccine, tweeting a photo of himself sitting next to the nurse who administered the shot.

"I got the vaccine today. Thank you science. Thank you to all who have been working on the front lines," wrote Rather, 89.