Michael Sheen Denies Speculation About Being in a Relationship When He Met Pregnant Girlfriend

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty

Michael Sheen is addressing rumors about his past relationships.

The Good Omens actor, 50, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, cleared up the speculation about his relationship timeline with the 25-year-old Swedish actress.

On Friday evening, he shared his response on Twitter, writing, “Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now.”

Sheen, who was last linked to Irish actress Aisling Bea, added, “I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks.”

Image zoom Michael Sheen; Anna Lundberg Dave Benett/Getty Images, Facebook

In July, Sheen and Lundberg announced they were “very happy” to share the news of their baby on the way.

“Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear — we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist,” Sheen tweeted.

Sheen also is a dad to 20-year-old daughter Lily, whom he shares with ex Kate Beckinsale.

Sheen and Beckinsale, 46, have remained close since their separation. The pair spent this past Christmas together with their daughter and friends.

In August 2017, the Underworld actress opened up about co-parenting with Sheen while on Chelsea with Chelsea Handler.

“I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there,” Beckinsale said.