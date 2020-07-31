The Good Place Creator Michael Schur Pays Tribute to Late Father-in-Law Regis Philbin

"No one will ever be what he was, in the medium he dedicated his life to," Michael Schur wrote of Regis Philbin

Michael Schur is honoring his late father-in-law Regis Philbin by taking a look back at the iconic host's television legacy.

On Friday, the Good Place creator — who is married to Philbin's daughter J.J. — shared a tribute to the beloved star "in his memory," writing in a lengthy thread on Twitter, "I've never really been able to articulate what his life and career meant. It's too huge. You can't wrap your arms around it. He literally holds the Guinness Book Record for most hours on TV. (Like 17,000, or something equally absurd.)"

"Luckily, I've never really *had* to articulate it, because most people just kind of get it. For decades, Regis was always there, on TV, chatting and complaining and making people laugh. He needed no explanation," Schur shared. "Still, I've been trying for 20+ years to find a way to explain, in a pithy way, how monumental his career was in the medium that his daughter and I both work in. Over the past few days, I think I found it."

According to the TV writer, his family has been sorting through "decades of papers, pictures, and other memorabilia" from Philbin and recently found "four pieces of paper that kind of tell the whole story" of the TV legend's career.

Schur — who has worked on such shows as The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Saturday Night Live — then shared four sports reports with what appeared to be Philbin's handwritten notes in the margin.

"His first time doing sports on TV. 1956. Regis is 25, and he's on TV talking about Mickey Mantle (who won the MVP that year, at 24), Ted Williams, and Duke Snider. It was so long ago, the Cleveland Browns led the news. Harvey Haddix, he of the 12-inning perfect game, got a save," he wrote.

"You want to see a career no one will ever duplicate? Here it is. A guy who was on TV when Harvey Haddix struck out Duke Snider, and also handed million-dollar checks on a futuristic game show set. A guy who reported on both Lou Groza and Eli Manning, Yogi Berra and Gary Sanchez," Schur continued.

Schur went on to say that Philbin "hated 'memory lane,' so I hope he forgives me for this one last trip."

"No one will ever be what he was, in the medium he dedicated his life to," he wrote. "What a run."

The Emmy winner also encouraged those who would "like to honor Regis" to donate to the Food Bank For New York City "to help his beloved Bronx" or the Center for the Homeless in South Bend, which Schur said was "a charity near and dear to his heart."

Philbin died July 24 at the age of 88 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“He let everyone into his life,” Philbin's wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, and their daughters J.J. and Joanna told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were.”