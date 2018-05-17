Lethal Weapon Guest-Star Defends Clayne Crawford After Firing: 'No One is Perfect'

Michael Raymond-James is standing up for his friend and former Lethal Weapon costar Clayne Crawford.

Raymond-James, 40, tweeted his support Wednesday after Crawford was fired from Lethal Weapon and accused of causing an on-set injury sustained by Damon Waynes.

The actor, who said he’s been friends with Crawford since “day one,” tweeted that the actor is being vilified over a “false narrative.”

“There is/has been a false narrative being spread about in an effort to humiliate and vilify a friend of mine who thus far has been too classy to fight back…so I will…trust that,” he tweeted along with the hashtag #TeamClayne.

Last week, Entertainment Weekly confirmed a report from The Hollywood Reporter that stated Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. TV were searching for a new actor to play Riggs if the series was renewed for a third season.

Seann William Scott was hired to replace Crawford as Riggs’ brother, according to Variety.

Michael Raymond-James and Clayne Crawford Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

News of Crawford replacement came almost a month after Deadline reported on April 23 that the actor had been “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment” on set.

Raymond-James shot back against the accusation on Twitter, calling it “bull—-.”

Raymond-James continued to defend his friend in a series of tweets, saying that while Crawford’s “intense and passionate” attitude could rub some people the wrong way, he also stood up for others.

“And THAT may rub some people the wrong way. That’s fine. Not everyone is going to agree with every stand you take,” he continued. “But @ClayneCrawford passionately stands for equality and speaking for those who for whatever reason are afraid their voice won’t be heard…”

“You want to fire someone. Fire them. Replace them, whatever,” continued Raymond-James on Twitter. “However, to falsely vilify someone while doing so remains unconscionable to me.”

While Raymond-James doesn’t agree with the way the show has handled Crawford’s replacement, he said he certainly doesn’t blame Scott.

“Lethal Weapon is going to do their thing regardless. And I wish them well. I’m sure Sean will be great with whatever material they give him,” he wrote. “He is a talented dude and tho I’ve never met him, I’ve heard he is a great guy. None of this is remotely his fault. All the best.”

Raymond-James made it clear that not “one person” was to blame for Crawford leaving the show.

“Btw, the whole thing has been handled poorly, but no ONE person is to blame. That simply isn’t true. And no one by the same token is completely blameless. It’s just that I’ve only seen exactly ONE party cop to their own accountability. That’s integrity.”

Crawford responded to Raymond-James tweets, writing “Love you brother!”

Raymond-James’ Twitter tweets come just one day after Damon Wayans claimed Crawford was responsible for an onset injury he sustained.

Wayans defended the casting changes and shared a video of himself in which he says he was hit by shrapnel during a small explosion on the set.

“Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford,” Wayans tweeted.

In the video, something explodes behind Wayans and the actor is seen ducking with his face twisted in pain as he clutches his head filming an episode directed by Crawford.

In more tweets, Wayans alleged Crawford “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

Representatives for Fox, Warner Bros. TV and Crawford did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Crawford, 40, previously apologized for his behavior in two past incidents – including the one that has now been revealed to have involved Wayans – that occurred on set at the end of April.