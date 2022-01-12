Michael Rapaport Out as Wendy Williams Show Guest-Host After Testing Positive for COVID-19

"I'm really, really disappointed for many, many, many reasons," Michael Rapaport said

Michael Rapaport will be absent from his remaining Wendy Williams Show guest-hosting duties this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday, saying he is "really disappointed" that he's no longer able to help host Wendy Williams' namesake show amid her absence.

"I have to pull out of doing The Wendy Williams Show the rest of the week because unfortunately, I got [the] damn coronavirus, which I'm disappointed about," the Atypical star said. "I'm really, really disappointed for many, many, many reasons. Obviously, I'm fine and I'll be all right."

Rapaport assured fans that he's "going to be fine" and he'll "be back" guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show soon enough. "If I can beat this, you can beat this, we can all beat this," he added, referencing a quote from Rocky IV.

Following his initial announcement, Rapaport hit back at criticism from anti-vaxxers who mocked him for getting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.

"Nobody said if you get vaccinated you won't catch corona you dumb f----, you," he said in the video.

Rapaport was scheduled to host the show through Friday. Amid Rapaport's absence on Wednesday, the network aired a re-run from Dec. 2 featuring fellow guest-hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage.

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," the show said on Instagram.

Amid Williams' extended absence due to health issues, Rapaport was tapped to continue guest-hosting the daytime series in January. Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd were recruited as well.

Whitley, 60, and Mitchell, 49, will take over hosting duties next week, but Shepherd, 54, will host through the end of the month from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Season 13 had a delayed start due to Williams' ongoing health problems but ultimately kicked off without her on Oct. 18. The 57-year-old first tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and later began experiencing "serious" health complications tied to her Graves' disease.

Williams last gave an update on her health in November, saying she is "making progress."

"It's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."