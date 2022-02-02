The sexual assault allegations against the Sex and the City actor came to light in December 2021

Michael Patrick King Confirms Chris Noth Has Been Edited Out of And Just Like That... Finale

The season 1 finale of And Just Like That… will look a bit different than originally planned.

Executive producer and director Michael Patrick King has confirmed to Variety that a scene involving Chris Noth's iconic character Mr. Big has been removed from the episode after the 67-year-old actor was accused of sexual assault in December 2021.

In the interview, King said the goal was to maintain the show's focus on three main characters — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — and avoid those not seen on screen.

"I wanted the show to be focused on the stories of these amazing actresses and their efforts in these last 10 episodes. And I didn't want the entire story to be about whether someone was or wasn't in the show," King said.

"Mr. Big and Chris Noth, they're not the same person — and that would've made them the same person," he added.

Noth was seen in the first episode of the Sex and the City spinoff, and the sexual assault allegations came to light in late 2021. The actor has denied the claims, at one point calling them "categorically false."

After learning of the allegations, Parker, Nixon and Davis shared a joint statement on social media addressing their longtime costar's reported behavior.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the actresses wrote. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Earlier this month, Nixon, 55, told Entertainment Tonight that she was "very proud of our show" for the way it handled the allegations against Noth.

"I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made," Nixon told the outlet.