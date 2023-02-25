'Better Caul Saul' Alum Michael Mando Fired from New Apple Series After Fight with Costar: Reports

After a reported on-set physical altercation with a costar, Mando's role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring has been recast with Wagner Moura

Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 25, 2023 06:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Michael Mando arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty

Michael Mando has reportedly been let go from his upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring.

The Better Call Saul alum, 41, was reportedly fired after he got into a physical altercation with a unidentified cast member on the set of the Ridley Scott series, according to Deadline. His role has since been recast with Wagner Moura.

A rep for Mando and a spokesperson for Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers allegedly made the decision to drop Mando from the role after attempting to smooth things over between him and the costar.

Mando previously starred as Ignacio "Nacho" Varga, a recurring character on all six seasons of the AMC Breaking Bad spin-off. He's also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Elysium (with Moura), as well as held a role in Orphan Black.

Sinking Spring stars Moura, 46, as Manny and Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, two lifelong friends from Philly who met in a detention center 20 years earlier. After posing as DEA agents in a scam to rob a house, the pals are soon met with life-and-death stakes when they learn they targeted and exposed the largest narcotics operation on the Eastern seaboard.

Based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel Dope Thief, Scott will direct an episode and produce under his Scott Free banner, with a script by Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig.

Moura last starred alongside Elisabeth Moss in last year's Apple TV+ series Shining Girls. He's also known for his role as Pablo Escobar in Narcos, as well as appearances in The Grey Man, Elysium and many Brazilian film, TV and theater titles since 1996.

Henry, 40, also serves as an executive producer. He is currently nominated for his first Academy Award for his performance opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Apple TV+ movie Causeway, and he's previously starred in Bullet Train, Eternals, The Woman in the Window, Joker and 2019's Child's Play reboot, as well as This Is Us and Donald Glover's acclaimed FX series Atlanta, both of which earned him Emmy Award nominations.

