Michael Kopech Files for Divorce from Pregnant Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan After 6 Months of Marriage

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, who is currently pregnant with their first child, are parting ways after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

A representative for Morgan confirmed to PEOPLE that Kopech is the father of Morgan's baby on the way, but declined to comment on the divorce filing. A spokesperson for Kopech did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of the divorce comes just days after Morgan, 28, announced her pregnancy.

On Friday, the actress shared photos and videos from a party of close friends and family where it was revealed that she's having a baby boy. Kopech did not appear in any of the pictures or videos.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she began in an Instagram slideshow. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan continued. "It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

Morgan also addressed her baby on the way in the post, writing, "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙," she added.

Morgan concluded with a line from Robert Munsch's I Love You Forever, quoting: “'I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶' - if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

Morgan and Kopech tied the knot this January in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida.

The small celebration had a guest list of 40 of their closest friends and family, including Morgan’s costars, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner and Madelaine Petsch.

Petsch, who plays Morgan’s on-screen girlfriend, was a bridesmaid for the ceremony. Degrassi star Alicia Dea was also in attendance.

Kopech first announced their engagement last July, after a year of dating.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

"So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point),” Kopech wrote on his since-deleted Instagram account.

“I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s— ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol,” he continued.