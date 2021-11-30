See the Emotional Trailer for the Late Michael K. Williams' Final Docuseries Black Market

Nearly three months after his death, Michael K. Williams' final documentary project has been announced.

On Thursday, Vice released a first look at season 2 of the late actor's docuseries, Black Market with Michael K. Williams, and set a Jan. 10 premiere date for the latest installment of the project.

Premiering in 2016, the Vice TV program explores the dangerous world of illicit trade. In the first trailer for the upcoming season, the Wire alum explains the show's overall intentions.

"Our goal is just to simply, show the world a window as to why people do the things they do," he says. "It's like they say, 'When the system fails you, you create your own system.'"

The minute-long clip features glimpses at the ways in which people are fighting to survive while navigating the illegal markets.

"I see my younger self in their eyes, man," he says, noting that the stories he hears strike a personal chord with him. "You inspire me, bro. We walk the same streets and we're here."

On Sept. 6, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment at age 54.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later announced that the Lovecraft Country alum died by "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Michael K. Williams Michael K. Williams | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The second season of Wiliams' Black Market had been announced earlier this year. "After a busy period of back-to-back projects, I'm incredibly excited to rejoin my Vice family in taking a deeper dive behind telling the narratives of these global communities," he said in a statement in February.

According to Variety, much of production on Black Market's second season had been completed before Williams' death.

In a press release, Vice also confirmed Black Market will continue to "investigate the complex factors that drive people into the often dangerous underground economies and illicit trade networks."

"The global docuseries will continue the work Williams began in season one, which revealed an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist, from carjacking in Newark, N.J. to the poaching of abalone off the coast of South Africa," a description for season 2 read. "In all-new episodes, the series will showcase rare, first-person access to the communities most impacted by the worldwide shadow economy."

Michael K. Williams Michael K. Williams | Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

"Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams' dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice," Jesse Angelo — President, Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group — said in a statement.

"Michael was a longtime friend of our Vice family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard — especially those in marginalized communities," Angelo continued. "Michael's mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes."