Michael K. Williams, Actor Known for The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Dead at 54

Michael Kenneth Williams, an actor known for his roles in The Wire and Lovecraft Country, has died. He was 54.

The current Emmy Award nominee was found dead Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, a source from the NYPD tells PEOPLE. Williams' nephew discovered his body in the living room.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," a rep for Williams tells PEOPLE. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Although the cause of death has not yet been determined, drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, according to the New York Post. A separate law enforcement source tells PEOPLE that Williams died of a suspected overdose and that officials believe he may have ingested heroin laced with fentanyl.

Williams has been open about his struggles with drug dependency in the past. Raised in the Vanderveer Projects of the East Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, he was exposed to crime at an early age and he developed a drug addiction in his teens.

He told The New York Times in 2017 that although he's had treatment for his addiction, he's relapsed multiple times during his storied career. "Addiction doesn't go away," he said. "It's an everyday struggle for me, but I'm fighting."

Friends and fans shared tributes to Williams on social media after the news of his death on Monday. "This is heartbreaking to learn. We have lost an enormous talent in Michael K. Williams," wrote George Takei.

"Rest in Power Michael K Williams. Prayers Up. Spirits shook. Pain immense. Keep your head up family," Orlando Jones mused on Twitter. "We'll pull through but first let's give this black man every last one of his. Hold on to the ones you [heart emojis]."

"Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met," wrote James Gunn. "This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him."

Williams' breakout role came in 2002, when he portrayed Omar Little in The Wire. The role has been lauded over the years for its complex depiction of gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.

Over the years, he's appeared in such shows as Law & Order, The Sopranos, Alias, Boardwalk Empire, Community and When They See Us. He's also had roles in movies like Gone Baby Gone, The Incredible Hulk, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice and Ghostbusters (2016).

Most recently, Williams served another incredibly performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination in July. He spoke to PEOPLE about playing Montrose, a Black man discovering his sexuality in the 1950s, and how that compared to his role on The Wire.

"Montrose was different. He didn't have the freedom Omar had or the confidence. He comes from such a broken place," he said in October. "I just had to find my own pain and my own trauma, which was a very painful experience for me. All the generational pain that had been passed down through my own personal experiences, I had to dig deep down in that for Montrose."

"I would hope that after watching Lovecraft, people walk away with this understanding of the beauty and necessity of a father-son relationship in the Black community," Williams shared. "Black fathers have been ripped away from their sons for so many years, mine included. That was the main thing that attracted me to this to this role was the opportunity to play dad to that amazing Jonathan Majors and for us to explore what father and son bonding looks like and how we can rebuild that and treasure it. There's an absence of the Black male in our community for a lot of reasons and some of it isn't our fault but the need is there. It's a beautiful thing to look at. I hope Montrose will remind us how much little Black boys need their fathers."