Last September, the actor's nephew Dominic Dupont discovered Williams' deceased body in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment

Michael K. Williams 'Was Doing Well' Before Overdose, Wouldn't 'Knowingly' Take Fentanyl: Nephew

Michael K. Williams' nephew, Dominic Dupont, is looking back on the final days of his late uncle's life.

During his appearance on Red Table Talk this week, Dupont said Williams was "doing well" before his fatal overdose in September 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was working on a book," he explained. "It did not appear to me that Mike was sliding back into addiction."

Noting that he had been home for "four and a half years" after serving "a long time" in prison, Dupont said he did not suspect his late uncle "to be overwhelmed or dealing with any major issues."

"Michael also worked really hard not to have the things he was going through weigh on other people," he continued. "And he was an actor, right, and you can fool people, you can convince people that you're okay."

Michael Kenneth Williams (L) and Dominic Dupont attend the "Vice" Season 6 Premiere at the Whitby Hotel on April 3, 2018 in New York City. Michael K. Williams and Dominic Dupont | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

However, one thing Dupont told the hosts he is "positive" about is that Williams "would not have knowingly taken fentanyl."

"I know that like I know my first name," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I immediately called 911," he said, noting that officers on the other side of the line asked Dupont if he wanted to "start some compressions," which he knew right away would not help.

"I'm telling you, he's deceased. He's gone," Dupont recalled of his conversation with authorities, adding how his uncle was "cold."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael K. Williams, Actor Known for The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Dead at 54

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Sept. 6. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed that the actor died of "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In February 2022, authorities arrested a group of men in connection with Williams' death. A New York federal court announced narcotics conspiracy charges against four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization believed to have played a role in selling the lethal fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams.

Williams was a five-time Emmy nominee who landed his breakout role in 2002, when he portrayed Omar Little in HBO's The Wire. The role was lauded for its complex depiction of a gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.

Most recently, Williams delivered another acclaimed performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country. Over the years, he appeared in Law & Order, The Sopranos, Alias, Boardwalk Empire, Community and When They See Us, to name a few. He also had roles in the movies Gone Baby Gone, The Incredible Hulk, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice and the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters.

A new episode of Red Table Talk streams this Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.