Michael K. Williams' Nephew Recalls Discovering His Uncle After Fentanyl Overdose: 'He's Gone'

Michael K. Williams' nephew Dominic Dupont is looking back on the day he found his uncle after a fatal overdose in September 2021.

In an exclusive clip from this week's Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith asked him what occurred on the day Dupont discovered his uncle.

"I was shopping with my wife," Dupont recalls.

Noting that Williams "had some work to do the next day," Dupont says that he had reached out to his uncle the night before. When he did not hear from The Wire actor, Dupont shares that he became "concerned."

"We made the decision to go to his house and I went upstairs, opened up his door, and it was quiet — Michael always played music — that wasn't the case," he continues.

Michael Kenneth Williams (L) and Dominic Dupont attend the "Vice" Season 6 Premiere at the Whitby Hotel on April 3, 2018 in New York City. Michael K. Williams and Dominic Dupont | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

While walking through the doorway of his uncle's home, Dupont says he called out for his family member but did not receive an answer. Instead, he found Williams' body.

"I immediately called 911," he adds, then noting that officers on the other side of the line asked Dupont if he wanted to "start some compressions," which he explains he knew right away would not help.

"I'm telling you, he's deceased. He's gone," Dupont says he told authorities, recalling how his uncle was "cold."

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Sept. 6.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later announced that the actor died of "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In February 2022, authorities arrested a group of men in connection with Williams' death. A New York federal court announced narcotics conspiracy charges against four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization believed to have played a role in selling the lethal fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams.

Williams was a five-time Emmy nominee who landed his breakout role in 2002, when he portrayed Omar Little in HBO's The Wire. The role was lauded for its complex depiction of a gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.

Most recently, Williams delivered another acclaimed performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country. Over the years, he appeared in Law & Order, The Sopranos, Alias, Boardwalk Empire, Community and When They See Us, to name a few.

He also had roles in the movies Gone Baby Gone, The Incredible Hulk, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice and the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters.

Williams had been open about his struggles with drug dependency in the past. Raised in the Vanderveer Projects of Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood, he was exposed to crime at an early age and developed a drug addiction in his teens.

He told The New York Times in 2017 that although he'd had treatment for his addiction, he'd relapsed multiple times during his storied career. "Addiction doesn't go away," he said. "It's an everyday struggle for me, but I'm fighting."

A new episode of Red Table Talk streams this Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.