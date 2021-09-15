Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest in Private Pennsylvania Funeral

The actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sep. 6

Over a week after his death, Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest.

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday, including family, friends and celebrities, to pay their respects to the legendary actor — who died on Sep. 6 — in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother has lived for over two decades, reports local outlet The Patriot-News.

"He came to Harrisburg as often as he could," said Johnathan Branam, the funeral home manager for Hooper Memorial Home, which handled Williams' services, according to the outlet. "He loved his mama. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son."

Williams, a five-time Emmy Award nominee, was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, a source from the NYPD previously told PEOPLE. He was 54.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," a rep for Williams told PEOPLE at the time. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Michael K. Williams Michael K. Williams | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Wednesday's services took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral and were streamed on Facebook. Several stars were in attendance, including Queen Latifah, the co-creator of The Wire David Simon and Williams' The Wire costars, Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Jamie Hector (Marlo).

Williams portrayed Omar Little in the hit HBO series. The role has been lauded over the years for its complex depiction of a gay Black man with a reputation as a ruthless criminal in the streets of Baltimore.

Michael K. Williams Michael K. Williams | Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Although his cause of death has not yet been determined, drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, the New York Post reported. A separate law enforcement source told PEOPLE that Williams died of a suspected overdose and that officials believe he may have used heroin laced with fentanyl.

Williams had been open about his struggles with drug abuse in the past. Raised in the Vanderveer Projects of Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood, he was exposed to crime at an early age and developed a drug addiction in his teens.