Williams earned his sole Screen Actors Guild Award with the cast of Boardwalk Empire in 2012; he played southern-born Chalky White on the show.

To embody the unofficial leader of Atlantic City's Black community on the series, he drew on his father's early life in small-town South Carolina.

"What Boardwalk and portraying Chalky White did for me was it gave me time with my dad, who's no longer here, again, but not in this time frame," Williams explained to NPR. "It allowed me to go back to hang out with him in his childhood, what he went through in coming up as a man."