Michael Jackson's Closest Personal Staff Remember the Day He Died: Paris Was Screaming 'Daddy'

Get ready for a glimpse at Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call.

In the clip above, the late music icon’s personal chef, Kai Chase; personal assistant, Michael Amir Williams; and bodyguard, Faheem Muhammed; remember the day the King of Pop died. Their memories of the terrible day at the Jackson house are interspersed with tape of the 911 call telling the dispatcher Jackson was unresponsive.

The clip is part of the premiere episode of Cultureshock, the new limited original documentary series from A&E Networks, which dives into the untold behind-the-scenes stories of watershed moments in pop culture. Produced by Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios in association with Entertainment Weekly, each of Cultureshock’s five episodes will examine the most impactful entertainment stories with full participation from the key players in each one.

Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call marks the first episode, airing Monday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. Airing on the ninth anniversary of the pop star’s tragic death, the documentary takes an in-depth look at Jackson’s final days. Examining the “immense pressure” Jackson was under preparing for his final tour, the documentary features interviews with newscasters, reporters, family, and friends as they trace the day the news broke and how it consumed the world. Travis Payne, Kenny Ortega, Harvey Levin, Warren Zanes, and more will weigh in, and the episode will also feature audio recordings of Jackson from his last rehearsals.

The series continues throughout the summer with episodes delving into the reign of reality TV, the mythos of trash TV like The Jerry Springer Show and Geraldo, and in-depth looks at Freaks and Geeks and comedian Chris Rock’s groundbreaking 1996 special Bring the Pain.

Watch the clip above for more.