"I love being with my family. I love being with Tracy," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story

Michael J. Fox Says He and Wife of 32 Years Tracy Pollan Laugh Every Day 'for a Good 2 Minutes'

Since tying the knot 32 years ago, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's love has only grown deeper.

“Every day we have something we laugh about for a good two minutes,” the actor, 59, tells PEOPLE about Pollan in this week's cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The kind of support she gives me, I feel like a husband, a father and a friend first, and then somewhere way down the line, I’m someone with Parkinson’s," says Fox.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and went public with the diagnosis in 1998, met Pollan in the summer of 1985, when she auditioned for Family Ties. Though she departed the show after one season, they reunited for the film Bright Lights, Big City in 1987. He asked her to lunch, they started dating, and they wed a year later.

For more from Michael J. Fox, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Image zoom

In the three-plus decades that they've been married, Fox has leaned on Pollan and their three children — son Sam, 31, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 25, and daughter Esmé, 19 — for support as he navigates his ongoing health battle.

"My kids are adults now,” the Back to the Future star says. “I never held back about my situation before, but now I really can speak plainly.”

Image zoom Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Image zoom Michael J. Fox with his wife and children | Credit: Tracy Pollan Instagram

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Michael J. Fox streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Unrelated to Parkinson's disease, Fox underwent a successful surgery in 2018 for a noncancerous tumor on his spine that tested his resolve and caused him to make additional lifestyle changes. Though Fox had to re-learn to walk and now struggles with memorization, he insists that despite the health challenges, "I’m actually having a really good time."

“People don’t believe me, but I love life," says Fox, whose fourth memoir No Time Like the Future is out Nov. 17.