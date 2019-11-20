Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Plan to 'Do Some Traveling' Once They're Empty-Nesters

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan have some big changes coming in 2020.

On Saturday night, the couple revealed to PEOPLE what they have planned for the new year while attending A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala, a benefit for The Michael J. Fox Foundation in New York City.

“Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty nesters, so… we are going to do some traveling!” the Back to the Future star said.

Fox and his Family Ties actress wife have four children together: son Sam Michael, 30, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 24, and daughter Esme Annabelle, 18.

Pollan, meanwhile, joked that she “would love to see political … rebirth!” in 2020.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29, shared to PEOPLE what the benefit gala means to him.

“It is special for our family and for the wider family of the Parkinson’s community and the scientists that work with us and Team Fox, and it is just a night to celebrate,” said Fox, 58. “We don’t hit policy hard tonight, we don’t hit fundraising hard, we just talk about what we have done over the year and celebrate.”

“It’s so fun,” added Pollan, 59. “It is actually always a very fun night and, like Michael said, it really is kind of our way to say thank you to everybody and to get together and Sheryl Crow is amazing, and Colon Quinn, and you know, it is just an amazing night of entertainment, and everybody has a good time.”

The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which was founded by the actor in 2000, recently announced that they have raised close to $1 billion to date to fund research for a cure to Parkinson’s.

Over the years, Pollan has stood by her husband, whom she met in 1985 and married three years later, as he slowly came to grips with the diagnosis, struggled with alcoholism and became a powerful activist.

Last year, the couple shared the secret of their long and successful marriage with PEOPLE.

“Just give each other the benefit of the doubt. He assumes I’m doing the best I can,” Pollan said.

Fox added, “Find the best things about you and the best things about life and celebrate them.”