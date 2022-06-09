Throwback Photos of Michael J. Fox in Honor of His 61st Birthday

The Back to the Future actor is no stranger to time travel, so it should be no surprise that these throwbacks are a blast from the past! 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 09, 2022 05:09 PM

Michael J. Fox in 1982

Credit: Everett

Michael J. Fox made his TV debut when he was just 10 years old, and got his big break in 1982 when he starred in Family Ties

Michael J. Fox in Family Ties

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

From 1982 to 1989, Fox starred in the sitcom Family Ties as the ambitious, Young Republican Alex P. Keaton. 

Michael J. Fox Filming Family Ties

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

Here, Fox films an episode in 1987 with Justine Bateman, who played his sister, Mallory Keaton. 

Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future

Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

In 1985, Fox took on the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox in Teen Wolf

Credit: MGM/Everett

That same year — just one month after the release of Back to the Future — Fox had audiences howling when he starred as Scott Howard in Teen Wolf

Michael J. Fox Meets Tracy Pollan

Credit: MPTV

Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, that same year when she guest-starred on Family Ties, playing his fictional love interest. The pair wed in 1988. 

Michael J. Fox Goes Back to the Future (Again)

Credit: Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fox would reprise his role of Marty McFly in 1989 and 1990's Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III

Michael J. Fox Wins an Emmy

Credit: Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

In 1986, Fox won an Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy for his work on Family Ties. Here, he poses with Betty White, who won best lead actress in a comedy for her work on Golden Girls

Fox has been nominated for 18 Emmys in his career, and has won five. 

Michael J. Fox at the Academy Awards

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1986, Fox hung out with Whoopi Goldberg at the Academy Awards. 

Michael J. Fox Hangs Out with Rob Lowe

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

In 1986, Fox attended a benefit with fellow actor Rob Lowe. The pair reunited not long ago to film an episode of Lowe's podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe. 

Michael J. Fox Strikes a Pose

Credit: George Rose/Getty

Now that's a cool cat! Fox poses with a feline in a 1988 portrait. 

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the 1988 Emmys

Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

In 1988, Fox had date night with Pollan at the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The pair share four children together: son Sam, born in 1989, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, born in 1995 and Esmé, born in 2001. 

Michael J. Fox on Saturday Night Live

Credit: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 1991, Fox dressed as a clown while hosting Saturday Night Live. 

Michael J. Fox Meeting Fans

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Fox sports a mustache while signing autographs in 1986. 

Michael J. Fox Wins a People's Choice Award

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Fox won the People's Choice Award in 1997 for favorite male television performer in a new series for his work on Spin City

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the Golden Globes

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Michael J. Fox attended the 1997 Golden Globes with his wife, Tracy Pollan. 

In 1991, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and continued acting. 

Michael J. Fox Wins a Golden Globe

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Throughout his career, Fox has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes, winning five. Here, he shows off his Golden Globe in 1998, which he won for best actor in a television series — comedy or musical for Spin City

Michael J. Fox in Spin City

Credit: Everett Collection

In 1996, Fox starred as Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City, in Spin City. He would leave the series in 2000. 

By Andrea Wurzburger