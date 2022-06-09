Throwback Photos of Michael J. Fox in Honor of His 61st Birthday
The Back to the Future actor is no stranger to time travel, so it should be no surprise that these throwbacks are a blast from the past!
Michael J. Fox in 1982
Michael J. Fox made his TV debut when he was just 10 years old, and got his big break in 1982 when he starred in Family Ties.
Michael J. Fox in Family Ties
From 1982 to 1989, Fox starred in the sitcom Family Ties as the ambitious, Young Republican Alex P. Keaton.
Michael J. Fox Filming Family Ties
Here, Fox films an episode in 1987 with Justine Bateman, who played his sister, Mallory Keaton.
Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future
In 1985, Fox took on the role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future.
Michael J. Fox in Teen Wolf
That same year — just one month after the release of Back to the Future — Fox had audiences howling when he starred as Scott Howard in Teen Wolf.
Michael J. Fox Meets Tracy Pollan
Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, that same year when she guest-starred on Family Ties, playing his fictional love interest. The pair wed in 1988.
Michael J. Fox Goes Back to the Future (Again)
Fox would reprise his role of Marty McFly in 1989 and 1990's Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III.
Michael J. Fox Wins an Emmy
In 1986, Fox won an Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy for his work on Family Ties. Here, he poses with Betty White, who won best lead actress in a comedy for her work on Golden Girls.
Fox has been nominated for 18 Emmys in his career, and has won five.
Michael J. Fox at the Academy Awards
In 1986, Fox hung out with Whoopi Goldberg at the Academy Awards.
Michael J. Fox Hangs Out with Rob Lowe
In 1986, Fox attended a benefit with fellow actor Rob Lowe. The pair reunited not long ago to film an episode of Lowe's podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe.
Michael J. Fox Strikes a Pose
Now that's a cool cat! Fox poses with a feline in a 1988 portrait.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the 1988 Emmys
In 1988, Fox had date night with Pollan at the 40th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
The pair share four children together: son Sam, born in 1989, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, born in 1995 and Esmé, born in 2001.
Michael J. Fox on Saturday Night Live
In 1991, Fox dressed as a clown while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Michael J. Fox Meeting Fans
Fox sports a mustache while signing autographs in 1986.
Michael J. Fox Wins a People's Choice Award
Fox won the People's Choice Award in 1997 for favorite male television performer in a new series for his work on Spin City.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the Golden Globes
Michael J. Fox attended the 1997 Golden Globes with his wife, Tracy Pollan.
In 1991, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. He went public with his diagnosis in 1998 and continued acting.
Michael J. Fox Wins a Golden Globe
Throughout his career, Fox has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes, winning five. Here, he shows off his Golden Globe in 1998, which he won for best actor in a television series — comedy or musical for Spin City.
Michael J. Fox in Spin City
In 1996, Fox starred as Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City, in Spin City. He would leave the series in 2000.