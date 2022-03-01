Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Limited Series 

The untitled series will follow eight years of Benjamin Franklin's life and his "most vital service to his country"

It appears Michael Douglas isn't taking much time off after The Kominsky Method wrapped.

Douglas, 77, has been cast as Benjamin Franklin for an upcoming Apple TV+ series about the American political figure and founding father.

Douglas is executive producing the series alongside Kirk Ellis — the man who served as executive producer on the 2008 HBO drama series, John Adams. Writer Tim Van Patten, known for Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, is also slated to join the creative team.

Franklin was an instrumental figure, helping secure America's independence and leading the advancement of technology used in the U.S.'s early settlements. The still-unnamed Apple TV+ series will depict Franklin's role in drafting the Treaty of Paris, a document signed in 1783 that officially ended the War of the American Revolution.

The series is set to "explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career," according to a release. "At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America's experiment in democracy."

The release added, "By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin's most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution."

A release date has yet to be announced.