Michael Douglas Thanks Golden Globes Voters for Making Dad Kirk ‘Proud’ of Him on 103rd Birthday

Monday was a special day for the Douglas family.

As Kirk Douglas rang in his 103rd birthday, his son Michael Douglas earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actor – TV series musical or comedy for his role as Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

To celebrate, Michael, 75, shared a sweet Instagram photo of his famous father and himself, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for nominating him on the same day as Kirk’s milestone birthday.

“What a great day. Thank you HFPA for the Golden Globes nomination and for making my Dad proud on his 103 birthday!” Michael wrote.

Michael won the Golden Globe last year for his role on the show, which has aired two seasons thus far. This year, he’s pitted against Barry‘s Bill Hader, The Politician‘s Ben Platt, Living with Yourself‘s Paul Rudd and Ramy‘s Ramy Youssef.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Michael commemorated his dad’s birthday in another Instagram, sharing a shot of him giving Kirk a sweet kiss on the forehead.

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts!” Michael wrote next to the picture.

The actor’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also posted in honor of her father-in-law’s birthday. The sweet picture, which seems to be several years old, features Kirk sitting on her lap as the two smile for the camera.

“This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart,” wrote Zeta-Jones, 50.

Michael recently opened up about his father during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he admitted that Kirk is tired of the big parties they’ve thrown him in recent years after he turned 100 in 2016.

“Well, it’s like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you’re 100, you don’t really want a big birthday,” Douglas explained. “I threw a big party for him, it was great.”

RELATED: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Pose with Entire Douglas Clan: ‘#FamilyFirst’

Michael said the same thing happened all over again the next year.

“101. You know, ‘Okay, let’s have a nice party.’ ‘Again? I don’t…’ ‘Dad, it’s 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.’ 102…” he continued.

But Kirk is really hoping to break the cycle this year.

“So he’s begging me, he’s got tears down his eyes. ‘Let’s just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids,’ ” Michael joked.