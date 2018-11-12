Michael Douglas Says He Never Plans to Retire — But Isn't Convinced He'll Work Forever

Michael Douglas doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

In an exclusive featurette from his new show The Kominsky Method, Douglas sits down with his co-star Alan Arkin to discuss his long career in Hollywood.

When Arkin asks Douglas, 74, if he ever plans to retire, the actor quickly responds, “No.”

“Who would anticipate any other business that you can be in into your 70s and 80s and still work?” he asks.

But just because he wants to continue acting doesn’t mean he’s confident people will continue to offer him jobs. Douglas says every time he finishes working on a new project, he thinks, “that might be it.”

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method Mike Yarish/Netflix

“I was the worst audition person in the world,” he recalls of his early days in the industry. “I don’t even know how I got cast for a long time. I was very nervous.”

As for what Douglas would be doing if he wasn’t an actor?

“Porn,” he jokes.

In the new Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, Douglas stars as an aging screen star turned acting coach trying to navigate the later years of his career. Arkin plays his best friend and agent.

“I hope we get good laughs and we get a little heart,” he says of the show.

Season 1 of The Kominsky Method premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.