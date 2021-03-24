The upcoming third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix

More than three decades after their last feature film together, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner are reuniting on the small screen.

The two actors costarred in Romancing the Stone in 1984, its sequel, The Jewel of the Nile, the following year and finally, War of the Roses in 1989.

Soon, they will appear together again for season 3 of Douglas' comedy, The Kominsky Method. The show premieres May 28 on Netflix, PEOPLE exclusively reveals alongside first-look photos of Turner and Douglas in character.

The series, which first debuted in November 2018, follows aging actor Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) who now makes a living as an acting coach. Turner, 66, previously made a guest appearance on the series as Sandy's ex-wife, Roz Volander, but will take on a full-time role for the upcoming third and final season.

Roz, a doctor with a volatile relationship with Sandy, comes to Los Angeles to spend time with the couple's daughter Mindy, played by Sarah Baker.

Turner previously opened up to PEOPLE about appearing alongside Douglas, 76, once again, noting that it was a "no-brainer" that she would play his ex-wife.

"Michael and I have always been friends but it was fun just to fall back in the rhythm again of our working together," she told PeopleTV in November 2019.

In July, it was announced that The Kominsky Method will be ending after season 3.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me, and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter," creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.