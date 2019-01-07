Golden Globe Winner Michael Douglas Shares Best Advice From Dad Kirk, 102: 'Stamina and Tenacity'

Michael Douglas is a winner — and crediting some of his success to his father Kirk Douglas.

On Sunday, the actor, 74, took home the statue for best television actor in a musical or comedy for his role in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

After winning big, Douglas spoke to a room of press members and revealed that his 102-year-old father imparted some wisdom on him, which stuck as one of the greatest lessons he had ever learned.

“Stamina and tenacity,” he shared. “He was out of the school where you give your best shot, you give the best thing you can, and then f— it. That was the best advice I got.”

Douglas beat fellow nominees Jim Carrey (Kidding), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry) and Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) for Sunday night’s award.

A nine-time nominee, it was Douglas’ third Golden Globe win. He won best actor in a motion picture, drama, in 1988 for Wall Street and again in 2014 for best actor in a limited series for Behind the Candelabra.

In The Kominsky Method, Douglas plays Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor who had a brief stint with fame and is now earning a living as a reputable acting coach.

The critically acclaimed Netflix show also stars Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis.

Douglas, whose career in Hollywood spans over 30 years, previously revealed he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“Who would anticipate any other business that you can be in into your 70s and 80s and still work?” he said during a featurette from The Kominsky Method.

“I hope we get good laughs and we get a little heart,” Douglas added of the show.