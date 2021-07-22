Michael Consuelos Reacts to Mom Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Instagram Posts: 'I Think It's Fine'
The eldest son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also chatted about his family's recent European vacation and how he thinks his parents will adjust to becoming empty nesters
Michael Consuelos is unbothered by his famous mother's social media antics.
While appearing as a guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan Thursday, the 24-year-old actor — who is the son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — said that he doesn't pay much mind to his mother's occasional cheeky Instagram snapshot.
When asked by co-host Ryan Seacrest what he thinks "about the pictures of mommy and daddy when she posts them," Michael first sighed, saying, "Oh man," before he asked if Seacrest, 46, was referring to Ripa's most recent sexy snap, which featured Mark checking out his wife as they lounged by a pool.
"What? What do you mean?" Ripa questioned her son, before he replied back, "You know what I mean."
After laughing with his mom and Seacrest, Michael admitted that he is okay with the posts, saying, "I think it's fine."
In the steamy shot posted earlier this week, the mother of three wore a black one-piece swimsuit as she leaned toward the camera. A shirtless Mark, 50, seemingly right out of the pool, stood behind her with a shocked expression on his face.
"When the end is in sight……😜," she wrote.
Though Michael seems to have no issue with his mother's posting choices, the latest photo from Ripa may not be approved by her daughter, Lola Consuelos — who previously referred to the "thirst trap" photos her mom posts of her dad as "disgusting."
The 20-year-old told PEOPLE in August that she thought her mom's "belfie" is "ridiculous" and that she tries to ignore the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.
During his guest appearance on the morning talk show, Michael also opened up more about his famous family, raving about their recent European trip together
"It was awesome, we had a great time. It was good to see my cousins again, my aunt, my grandfather," he said, before revealing that rooming with his younger brother, Joaquin Consuelos, was less than ideal, however.
"Joaquin's got a strong personality. I love him, but the problem is we both kind of snore," Michael admitted. "So it was a war to see who would fall asleep first because, you know, we didn't want to listen to the other one snoring."
Michael also chatted a bit about how his parents will adjust once they eventually become empty nesters, noting that their new family dog Lena will help Ripa with the transition. "You've been preparing for an empty nest," he said. "I think you'll be fine."
When asked by Seacrest if Lena has become Ripa's "new favorite," the NYU graduate responded, "Oh, of course! No question. My mom will pace around the house carrying Lena like a Bond villain."