Michael Consuelos Says Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are 'Relationship Goals'

Nothing but love and admiration for mom and dad!

Michael Consuelos recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and their latest sexy swimsuit photo together — which featured Consuelos checking out his wife as they lounged by the pool. But while most kids might feel embarrassed by the online PDA, Michael, 24, explained why he actually sees his parents as "relationship goals."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," the actor said, noting that he's the couple's first-born child. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

"I think it's just a little version of what we do at home. Our family, we're a bunch of jokers," Michael continued to the outlet about poking fun at his parents' social media snaps. "We like to rip on each other a lot and kid around and it spills out into the social media and all that, but it's just like home. That's just how we are."

kelly ripa family Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children | Credit: kelly ripa/ instagram

Consuelos and Ripa tied the knot in 1996. In addition to Michael, the couple shares daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18.

Michael told ET that though he's not currently seeking a relationship similar to his parents', Ripa and Consuelos, both 50, are excellent role models in other aspects of his life.

"They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he shared. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

The 24-year-old is currently following in his dad's footsteps and focusing on his budding career as an actor. He's appeared on the CW's teen drama Riverdale, portraying none other than a young Hiram Lodge — a perfect fit as the adult version of the scheming mobster is played by his father.

Michael and Mark Consuelos Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

His most recent episode, which aired Wednesday night, revolved around Hiram's origin story, and other cast members also played younger versions of their parents' characters. Michael said it's "surreal" sharing the screen with his dad.

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me," Michael recently told PEOPLE. "I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience, but we both had the BEST time and I really enjoyed getting to walk around in Hiram's shoes," he continued. "Villainy aside, he's a great character, and I can't wait for the fans to see he's not such a bad guy (maybe he is, but I'm biased)."