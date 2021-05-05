"The show's on 46 years and people still care about who's being booked. I think that's kind of dope," Michael Che said

Michael Che Says Elon Musk's Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig Is 'Going to Be Interesting'

The show must go on.

When asked by Ellen DeGeneres how he thinks the episode — set to air this weekend — is going to go, Che joked, "Well, I was all on board for it 'til I found out, like, did you know he's rich? ... Now I'm, like, against it."

"I wish they would've told me that before," the "Weekend Update" co-anchor joked, before he added, "It's going to be interesting ... It's cool that people care about who's on the show, you know? I think, like, that's what makes it kind of cool."

"The show's on 46 years and people still care about who's being booked," he said. "I think that's kind of dope."

michael che, elon musk Michael Che (left) and Elon Musk | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It was announced that Musk, 49, will make his SNL hosting debut last month alongside Miley Cyrus, who will appear as the musical guest.

It will be the "Wrecking Ball" singer's sixth musical appearance on the late-night comedy sketch series.

Alongside Che, the series stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are also featured players.