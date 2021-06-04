Watch Michael Che’s Interview with Jimmy Kimmel Get Hilariously Interrupted by Pal Dave Chappelle

"I didn't want to take away from Michael's time," Dave Chappelle joked after popping up behind Michael Che for the first time during the chat

Michael Che may be rethinking his friendship with Dave Chappelle.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live star tried to conduct an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, but kept getting interrupted by his friend and fellow comedian.

After Che told Kimmel, 53, that he's currently staying at "a friend's house" in Ohio, a sign promoting Chappelle's The Midnight Miracle podcast popped up behind the Che, before Chapelle himself eventually stepped into the frame.

"Oh, I know that guy," Kimmel quipped as Chappelle stepped closer into the camera's view.

"Hello, Jimmy Kimmel. I didn't want to take away from Michael's time," Chappelle joked.

During the interview, Che also attempted to promote a comedy show he's taking part in alongside other comedians, as well as his show That Damn Michael Che, although Chappelle kept popping into the conversation with his own anecdotes and comments.

Later on during the interview, Che also chatted with Kimmel about his SNL costar Colin Jost, who gave him an interesting birthday gift last month.

After first explaining that his "favorite thing" is when fans of the comedy sketch program ask him if he and Jost, 38, are actually friends in real life, Che joked that he tells them they're not. "It's so funny that that's even a question, I love Jost," Che said.

Then asked by Kimmel to chat about the recent birthday gift he received from his colleague, Che explained that the pals always buy each other "weird" presents.

"But this time, I show up to my house and there's a giant dinosaur standing in my backyard," Che said. "He bought me a freaking dinosaur and now my neighbors either think I'm strange or 11 years old."

Popping in with perfect comedic timing, Chappelle couldn't help but share his own "weird gift story," as he revealed that he once gave Sean "Diddy" Combs a sweatsuit from the music mogul's fashion line years ago.