Michael C. Hall Says Dexter Revival Is Story 'Worth Telling' After 'Unsatisfying' Series Finale

Michael C. Hall feels good about re-doing Dexter's conclusion.

Showtime announced in October that it is reviving the Emmy-winning drama for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" original star Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips. In a new conversation with The Daily Beast, Hall, 49, says the idea for a reboot has floated in various iterations over the years, but this version sparked interest from him.

"I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before," he says. "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling."

The original series premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. In the series finale, Hall's Dexter Morgan seemed to have adapted to a new lifestyle following years of killing. His sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) died, and, just before the credits, Dexter was seen working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.

"I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it," says Hall. "I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Hall also addressed criticism about the series finale, which some felt was too ambiguous, leaving too many unanswered questions, or that the conclusion didn't line up with his character's tendencies.

"A criticism that speaks to someone’s experience is warranted. I certainly thought it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did," he says. "I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren’t so much about the 'what' as they were about the 'how,' and those were valid too."

"We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction and closure that should go along with a series finale," the actor adds.

The Dexter revival will begin production in early 2021 "with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021," according to Showtime. Further details, including casting and plot information, have not yet been revealed.

Of the show's return, Showtime Networks' president of entertainment Gary Levine said: "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago."

Levine explained that Showtime would only revisit "this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series."