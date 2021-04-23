Dexter has been rebooted for a 10-episode limited series that is set to air later this year

Michael C. Hall Gets Back to His 'Nature' in First Teaser for Showtime's Forthcoming Dexter Revival

On Thursday, Showtime released the first official teaser for the series' forthcoming revival.

Sharing a 10-second long clip on social media, the first look sees an ax resting in a tree stump as a fire burns in the background, while a voice-over from Michael C. Hall's murderous Dexter Morgan character states, "There really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature."

Though short and mysterious, the teaser clip got fans excited for the upcoming reboot, as many shared they are excited for what's to come.

"This is unbelievable," one fan tweeted as another added, "I'm sooooooooooooooooooooooo excited. Truly thank you so much for bringing Dexter back."

Back in October, Showtime announced that the network would be reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" original star Hall, 50, and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

The Dexter revival was inititally reported to begin production in early 2021 "with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021," according to Showtime.

Further details, including casting and plot information, have not yet been revealed.

Of the show's return, Showtime Networks' president of entertainment Gary Levine said: "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago."

Levine explained that Showtime would only revisit "this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series."

"I am happy to report that Clyde and Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!" Levine added.

Earlier this year, Hall chatted with The Daily Beast about how he feels good about re-doing Dexter's conclusion.

Noting that the idea for a reboot has floated in various iterations over the years before this version sparked interest from him, Hall told the outlet, "I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before."

"And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," he continued.

The original series premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. In the series finale, Hall's character seemed to have adapted to a new lifestyle following years of killing. His sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), died, and, just before the credits, Dexter was seen working as a lumberjack in an unknown location.