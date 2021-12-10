Michael B. Jordan Surprises Sunny Hostin with Flowers After Appearing on The View

"I always love stopping by to see you!" Michael B. Jordan wrote to Sunny Hostin, sending her flowers after his latest appearance on The View

Michael B. Jordan is showing his appreciation for his friend Sunny Hostin.

The A Journal for Jordan star, 34, sent The View co-host, 53, a bouquet on Thursday, following his latest appearance on the ABC talk show this week. "Thank you for the endless support. I always love stopping by to see you! -MBJ," Jordan's card read.

Hostin posted a photo of the floral arrangement to Instagram, singing Jordan's praises in the caption. "Look at what I walked into this morning when I arrived at The View," she wrote. "Beautiful flowers from none other than @michaelbjordan. Talented, kind, gorgeous and classy? Thank you."

The ABC News correspondent first bonded with Jordan when he appeared on The View in 2018. She wrote in her 2020 memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds, that her son Gabriel was a fan of the Black Panther actor.

"I'm not one to be starstruck and neither are my kids, who honestly could not care less about where I work," Hostin wrote in her book. "But the night I mentioned that Michael B. Jordan was going to be on the following day, Gabriel's ears perked up."

She let Gabriel leave school early to visit the studio and meet Jordan, with whom he bonded over his acting, activism and their mutual love of anime.

"Michael was a joy, and he even gave Gabriel his contact information," Hostin recalled. "It was a treat that Gabriel finally, kind of appreciated what I did each day."

Hostin shares Gabriel and daughter Paloma with husband Emmanuel Hostin, whom she married in 1998.