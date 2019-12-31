Micah Downey, US Star of Australia's Bride and Prejudice, Dies Suddenly at 26, Pregnant Ex Reveals

Image zoom Seven

Micah Downey — the 26-year-old American star of the hit Australian reality series, Bride and Prejudice — died at age 26, announced his ex-fiancée Milly Johnson, who is pregnant with their second child.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Johnson, 23, revealed Downey passed away suddenly on Saturday.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” Johnson, who announced her pregnancy just last month, wrote in the caption. “I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is. I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies.”

“A bad, bad dream,” she added. “I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah.”

Downey’s cause of death was not immediately known.

According to Seven News, the show followed the couple as they attempted to persuade Johnson’s mother into supporting their relationship.

In November, Johnson shared a heartbreaking post that announced the couple had broken up during the show’s filming and shortly before their wedding that month.

“Leading up to the decision I made, I felt sick, heartache, deep sadness and then I just felt numb,” she wrote. “Breaking up with someone is awful and also a very private moment. In our case it was done with many eyes on us on national television. Not easy.”

“We had been on and off for some time. I loved him. He is the father to my son and baby on the way,” Johnson continued.

“It was such a hard decision to make not only breaking off the wedding but also breaking up with Micah for the last time.”

“Everything I hoped and dreamed for just came crushing down,” she added.

According to the Daily Mail, the former couple share a young son, Julian, who is featured prominently on Johnson’s Instagram page.

Johnson revealed to followers in November that was “heavily pregnant” with their second child despite calling off their wedding.