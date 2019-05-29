Meteorologist Slams Bachelorette Fans Who Demanded Tornado Alerts Stop Interrupting the Show

A meteorologist lashed out at some fans of The Bachelorette in the wake of this week’s deadly storms.

After a tornado alert in Dayton, Ohio, interrupted Monday night’s regularly scheduled programming for some viewers, Fox45 weatherman Jamie Simpson became enraged on live television after fans demanded the channel return to the ABC series.

“We have viewers complaining already,” Simpson said after seeing fans unhappy on social media over the interruption. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK?”

Simpson continued his tirade against The Bachelorette fans: “Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do,” he said.

Tornado warnings interrupt #Bachelorette and this weatherman is tired of your complaints.

"I'm done with you people!"

#TornadoWarning #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yBBM1RC6E9 — pod4g (@pod4g) May 28, 2019

“Some of you complained that this is all about my ego,” Simpson added. “Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic.”

Although Bachelorette fans were unhappy with missing out on some of Monday’s episode, this season’s leading lady, Hannah Brown, called on Bachelor Nation to heed Simpson’s warnings.

“Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke,” Brown, 24, tweeted.

Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke. https://t.co/RdxYOUpx4w — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 28, 2019

Simpson’s argument to focus on possible tornados was for good reason, as according to AP News, one person has been killed, and 130 have been injured in twisters across the country. More than 50 tornados have touched down across eight states, including Ohio.

Early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County confirmed via Twitter that a “large and dangerous tornado touched down last night,” just outside Dayton. It completely leveled homes and entire buildings, leaving over 80,000 people without power, and affecting more than 5 million.

Following the power outage, the City of Dayton asked its residents to “conserve water” in a tweet that read: “Due to the widespread power outages we are asking all Dayton and Montgomery County Customers to conserve water. We have lost power to both water plants and pump stations. First Responders are performing search and rescue operations and debris clearing.”

The city later issued a boil advisory for all water as well.

Image zoom Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

The unhappy fans that lashed out at Simpson’s tornado alert missed out on Brown’s decisions on Monday night to hand out roses to Mike, Connor S, and Peter, while Luke P. continued to stir up trouble, but managed to avoid elimination once again.

At the end of the episode, the Alabama native opted to send home Joey, Jonathan and Cam, the latter of which was accused by Brown of trying to earn a “pity rose” after sharing a personal issue from the past.

The episode also featured appearances by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.