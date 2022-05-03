Wendy Williams Steps Out for Met Gala Afterparty in Rare Appearance Alongside Friend Jason Lee

"Came to New York for the Met Gala but I wasn't gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City," Lee said in a video posted to Instagram

Wendy Williams was ready to celebrate following the 2022 Met Gala.

The television personality cut a stylish figure in New York City Monday night as she attended an afterparty at The Standard hotel, alongside friend Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked.

For the festivities, Williams, 57, donned a tiered colorblock dress in shades of red, pink and blue, opting for playful comfort in equally colorful sneakers.

She finished the look in full makeup and a sparkly "W" necklace, letting her hair hang in loose, glamorous waves over her shoulders.

"Came to New York for the Met Gala but I wasn't gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City," Lee said in a video posted to his Instagram, in which Williams was also sporting a bunny-ears headband.

Williams' latest outing comes a month and a half after the talk-show host told Good Morning America about her plan to return to The Wendy Williams Show, which is set to end after over a decade on the air.

"I'm going to be back on the Wendy show," she said during her March interview. "Bigger and brighter than ever."

Williams' extended absence from her popular talk show began last fall. At the time, the premiere date for season 13 was delayed twice amid her ongoing health issues.

It was announced in February that Sherri Shepherd, who has stepped in for Williams amid her absence, among other guest hosts, was getting her own talk show, Sherri, which will take over the time slot of Williams' show once it concludes.

Williams — who was also in a legal fight with her bank as of February — stepped out in style last month in a cheetah-themed ensemble.

The TV star appeared in a black dress spruced up with a cheetah-print coat and Louis Vuitton bag with cheetah-print cloth lining the top and bottom.

Her cheetah-print coat came with a bright red collar, offering a pop of color to the outfit.