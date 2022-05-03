Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones had a reunion on the Met Gala red carpet Monday, two years after the premiere of their hit Hulu series Normal People

Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Have Sweet Reunion at the 2022 Met Gala

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones

Marianne and Connell are back!

Normal People costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunited Monday night on the Met Gala red carpet in New York City, just over two years after the premiere of their hit Hulu limited series based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney.

The duo posed for photos on the museum steps, with Edgar-Jones, 23, in a silver flapper-style dress and Mescal, 26, in an all-black suit.

Mescal and Edgar-Jones were seen laughing and putting their arms around one another as they smiled for the cameras.

They also posed alongside Mescal's date: girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, who wore silver in the form of a long column gown with a halter neckline.

In Normal People, Marianne (Edgar-Jones) is a highly intelligent outsider from a wealthy family, while Connell (Mescal) is a shy jock, part of the popular crowd, and his mother happens to clean Marianne's family's home. Their attraction is undeniable and sets in motion a years-long romance that changes them both forever.

The miniseries was nominated for four Emmy Awards in 2020, including an acting nod for Mescal. Edgar-Jones, meanwhile, was nominated for her performance at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

During a panel discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2020, Edgar-Jones said that she was proud of her and Mescal's performances, which included several steamy scenes. "If you're trying to tell the truth about a relationship, you have to also include the truth of what that means in terms of intimacy," the actress said.

"Having a sense of why certain scenes are happening and what is being communicated meant that we could just approach them like we would approach any dialogue scene," she added. "It became about the story."

And the Met Gala is only the latest N.Y.C. reunion for the stars. Mescal and Edgar-Jones met up in the Big Apple back in September 2021, smiling widely for a selfie together.

Other photos included snapshots of a friend's orange cat, another friend of Edgar-Jones' and the New York City skyline.

"Kewl cats and kittens in NYC," Edgar-Jones wrote in the caption for the post.