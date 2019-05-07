Busy Philipps Jokes About Not Being 'Invited' to the 2019 Met Gala: 'EVERYTHING I DO IS CAMP'

The 2019 Met Gala was certainly missing one stylish, funny human in Busy Philipps.

In an Instagram post Monday evening, the Busy Tonight host shared a selfie in which she sported large hoop earrings, multiple necklaces and black top with puffy sleeves to go along with her pink hair, evoking quite the “camp” vibe with a side of ’80s rocker chic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Didn’t go to the Met Ball because EVERYTHING I DO IS CAMP. (Also I wasn’t invited),” she captioned the shot.

But the actress still kept in the spirit of the event at home, in a hilarious if not inconvenient way. On her Instagram story, Philipps, 39, told her fans that a plumbing issue technically made her feel like she was at “camp” anyway.

“The fact that there’s no water coming out our our sink faucet … camp?” she told the camera. ” ‘Cause I can’t brush my teeth, I can’t wash my face … is that camp?”

Busy Philipps Busy Philipps Instagram

RELATED: Busy Philipps Defends Explicit New “F— Em” Tattoo: “These Are Words to Live By”

Philipps’ followers were overwhelmingly supportive on her post, with one writing, “What’s wrong with those idiots?! Guess you have to save your Busy sparkle for when you accept your Critic’s choice award.”

Another sweet comment read, “Girl I’ve always looked up to you, ever since I saw you on Freaks and Geeks! Been in love ever since. You’re iconic. ❤”

Busy Philipps Busy Philipps Instagram

2019 marks the second year in a row the star has taken to social media to air her grievances over not being invited to fashion’s biggest night of the year.

“I don’t understand why I’m not invited to the Met Ball,” Philipps tweeted last year. “I f—ing LOVE a fancy dress and a party and raising money for good things!”

Busy Philipps Lionel Hahn/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Busy Philipps Says Courteney Cox Convinced Her to Get Help For Her Anxiety: “I Was Barely Holding it Together”



Philipps revealed on Sunday evening that her late-night show — which premiered this past October — would no longer be broadcast on E! after the May 16 episode, sharing the news on her Instagram feed and story.

“It’s the perfect dress for both the Ren Fair AND to let you know my show Busy Tonight won’t be returning to the E network after May 16,” she captioned a photograph of herself barefoot in a pink dress with puffy sleeves, a city skyline in the background. “We have eight more shows on E and then who knows what the future will bring. ✨✨”

A silver lining in that future came pretty quickly, in fact. Later that day, Philipps shared that she had been honorably recognized for her work on the show.

“Well this is a f—ing WILD turn of events this morning; I was just nominated for a @CriticsChoice Real TV Award for Show Host. THANK YOU❤️😂😭❤️,” tweeted the former Dawson’s Creek star, sharing a screen shot of the nominations list with her name and Busy Tonight under “Show Host.”

In a statement, an E! spokesperson said, “‘Busy Tonight”s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour. Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire ‘Busy Tonight’ team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”